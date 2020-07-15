Company fined for illegally importing fresh vegetables, processed food from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$3,600 on Wednesday (Jul 15) for illegally importing fresh vegetables and processed food from Malaysia.



In November 2019, officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected about 151kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh vegetables and about 10kg of under-declared processed food in several consignments.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The items had been imported from Malaysia by LHH Vegetable and all the illegal consignments were seized, SFA said in a media release.



“Vegetables seized during the inspection include ladyfinger, leek and spring onion,” SFA said in response to queries from CNA.



SFA said illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk.



“In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.



If found guilty of illegally importing processed food, offenders face a fine of up to S$1,000 and in the case of a subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding S$2,000.