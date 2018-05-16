Company fined S$6,000 for illegal import of fresh fruit, vegetables

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$6,000 on Wednesday (May 16) for importing fresh fruit and vegetables from Malaysia without a valid permit, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a press release.

About 1.17 tonnes of undeclared produce was uncovered in two lorries at Woodlands Checkpoint last November.

The importer, TCM Fruits and Vegetables, did not declare the assorted produce in the import permit, said AVA, adding that the illegal consignments were seized and destroyed.



Another charge for illegally import of processed vegetables was taken into consideration in sentencing.

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," said AVA.

"In Singapore, the food imports must meet AVA's requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," it added.

Those found guilty of illegally importing food can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to three years.