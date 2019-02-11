Compensation for injured NSmen: MINDEF pays for all necessary medical expenses, says Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: When a national serviceman (NSman) sustains service-related injuries, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will pay for all necessary medical expenses for as long as required, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen in a written reply on Monday (Feb 11).

Dr Ng was responding to Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Dennis Tan, who had asked how long the Singapore Armed Forces would provide medical treatment or reimbursement for NSmen who sustained injuries during in-camp training.

Advertisement

According to the minister, MINDEF's compensation applies to expenses incurred at Government restructured hospitals, clinics and community hospitals, and includes the costs of medical supplies and equipment, counselling as well as specialist care.

MINDEF's framework for service injury is "more comprehensive and generous" than provisions specified under the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA), he said, which pays up to one year of medical expenses from the accident date or up to S$36,000 in costs -whichever is reached earlier.

MINDEF will also compensate injured NSmen for their loss of earnings as a result of medical or hospitalisation leave, up to two years from the last day of the call-up.

"Again, this is more generous than the WICA where compensation for loss of earnings is up to a year from the date of the accident," said Dr Ng.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MINDEF's compensation for training-related incidents is also double that specified by the WICA for the same degree of permanent disability sustained.

In addition, financial assistance is provided for the families of selected injured servicemen through MINDEF's welfare schemes, said the minister.

