‘Comprehensive review’ to be done on SingPass, CorpPass systems after disruptions: GovTech

SINGAPORE: A comprehensive system review will be conducted on the SingPass and CorpPass systems following two disruptions last week, said the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) on Sunday (Feb 11).

Both services were down intermittently on Thursday and Friday, which GovTech had said was caused by a server fault.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said it will be doing “preventive maintenance” on both SingPass and CorpPass systems from 10pm on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

“During this period, services will not be available to the public. We thank all users for your understanding,” said GovTech.

On Thursday, services came back online after 5pm, hours after it was disrupted at about 11am. The next day, users reported at about noon that they were unable to access SingPass and CorpPass, and services were restored at 3.15pm.

“Both incidents were not cyber security-related,” GovTech reiterated in its statement on Sunday. “We have investigated and replaced some server hardware.”

