Concord International Hospital allowed to resume services following suspension, could reopen under new name

SINGAPORE: Concord International Hospital, which was suspended in December over lapses affecting patient safety, has been allowed to resume provision of healthcare services since June, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Jul 15).

The private hospital on Adam Road was ordered to suspend the provision of all healthcare services from Dec 19, 2020 after authorities found "significant regulatory lapses".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Multiple life-saving or patient use equipment and medications were not maintained or not available in critical areas of the hospital, such as the intensive care unit and operating theatre, said MOH.

"There was also a lack of infection control processes generally in the hospital and quality control processes in the laboratory, which posed significant risks to patient safety and well-being," said the ministry.



MOH said it had worked closely with the hospital to review the lapses, and that the hospital had taken steps to address them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subsequent inspections conducted by MOH showed that the hospital has met the licensing requirements under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act.



The requirements included having the necessary equipment and facilities at all clinical areas, passing quality control checks for clinical laboratory facilities, performing preventive maintenance for all equipment, and proper infection prevention and control practices.

The hospital was also assessed to have in place appropriate follow-up actions to ensure safe and proper provision of care to patients prior to resuming its operations, said MOH.

"As Concord International Hospital has fully addressed the regulatory lapses and met the licensing requirements, it has received approval to resume the provision of healthcare services, with effect from Jun 16," said the ministry.



Advertisement

The hospital's licence covers a period of two years. MOH said it was informed by the hospital that it was planning to reopen in the same premises under a new name.

"Patient safety is of utmost priority," said MOH, adding that all private and public healthcare facilities must comply with the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act.

Healthcare facilities that do not meet regulatory requirements can have their licences revoked, or be fined up to S$20,000.