Concrete mixer drum falls off in accident at Sheares Avenue

SINGAPORE: A concrete mixer truck got into an accident along Sheares Avenue on Sunday (Feb 4) which caused its revolving drum to tumble onto the road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.40pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the drum fell off when the driver was turning right.

A concrete mixer was involved in an accident along Sheares Avenue on Sunday (Feb 4). (Photo: Facebook / Gary Wu)

Photos posted by Facebook user Gary Wu showed the large white lorry in the middle of the road and a dented drum lying beside it.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.



