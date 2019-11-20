Condo security guard jailed for stealing cash card and Tongkat Ali bottles

SINGAPORE: A security guard who stole a cash card and eight Tongkat Ali bottles was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Ong Seng Poh, 59, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft and two charges of theft in dwelling. Five other charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that on the morning of Oct 14, 2018, Ong noticed that a car parked in the basement of The Rise@Oxley condominium was unlocked.

Ong, who was working as a security guard at the condo along Oxley Rise, then opened the car door and took the cash card out from the in-vehicle unit.

The same day, Ong transferred the cash value of S$192.47 from the stolen cash card into his personal bank account.

Ong has since made restitution of S$200 to the car owner.

The following year on Jul 11, Ong stole four bottles of Tongkat Ali bottles valued at S$128 each from Overseas Emporium, a departmental store inside People’s Park Complex.

He repeated the act again on Jul 24. His actions were captured on closed-circuit television cameras at the shop on both occasions.

Ong was arrested on Jul 25.

Four bottles of the Tongkat Ali medicine were seized, but the bottles’ seals had been compromised.

The total value across all charges was S$1916.36.

For theft in dwelling, Ong could have been jailed for up to seven years, and liable to a fine, while for each charge of theft, Ong could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.