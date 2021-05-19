Some condominiums going the extra mile to protect residents' health

SINGAPORE: Some condominiums have taken additional steps to protect their residents, going beyond advisories laid out by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Under a BCA advisory dated May 15, management corporations were told to put in place measures to ensure their residents comply with tightened safe management measures from May 16, including closing outdoor barbecue pits, indoor gymnasiums and fitness studios, as well as indoor sports facilities.

On Wednesday (May 19), CNA spoke with more than 10 condominiums.

Most of the condominiums still had their swimming pools open. In line with BCA's guidelines on high intensity sports and physical activities at outdoor facilities, including swimming, a maximum of two people in a group are allowed. This includes the instructor, if there is one. Multiple groups of two are not allowed.

Some condominiums have gone further to protect their residents, with some estates limiting the number of people in the pool at any one time and others barring visitors from using their facilities altogether.

"We allow 10 people in the pool at any one time. If there are swimming classes, one coach to one student. Swimmers must use the TraceTogether app before using the pool," a spokesperson at Clover in the Park in Bishan said.

At Chiltern Park in Serangoon, visitors have not been allowed to use the facilities at all since the tighter COVID-19 measures took effect on May 16.

"Facilities are to be enjoyed by residents only. We're looking at Chiltern Park's safety as priority," said condominium manager Elsie Fung.

"Not allowing outsiders to use our facilities will reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially those who come into contact with children."

Ms Fung added that Chiltern Park is close to the Australian International School, St Gabriel's Primary School and Nanyang Junior College, so keeping children safe was a top priority when they made the decision.

"Being kiasi and kiasu has its benefits. Residents will feel safer to do recreation activities too," she added.

Taking their measures a step further, some condominiums such as Parc Centros in Punggol and Regent Heights in Bukit Batok have closed all their facilities - even to residents.

"We have three pools, so there's also a manpower issue. It's very hard to ensure residents stick to pairs in the pool. Moreover, it's the school holidays soon," a spokesperson at Regent Heights told CNA.

"We're more concerned for our residents' health."