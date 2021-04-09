Congregational prayers to be allowed in dormitories during Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Dormitory operators will be allowed to organise congregational prayer sessions within dormitories for workers observing the month of Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures.

Congregational prayers will be held for the evening prayers (Terawih) during Ramadan and morning prayer on Hari Raya Puasa, the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday (Apr 9).

Dormitory operators may apply through the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under MOM to organise these congregational prayers, it added.

The prayers can be conducted at suitable locations within the dormitories, such as multi-purpose halls or common rooms, and dormitories will be allowed to hold two sessions.

Depending on the size and availability of such sites in the dormitories, up to 200 residents in each dormitory can attend these prayer sessions every day.



Those unable to attend the sessions may continue to pray in their rooms. They can also access the online mosque programmes, made available in Bengali, on the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) YouTube channel, SalamSGTV.

Dormitories that have expressed interest to conduct such prayer sessions may nominate residents to be approved as prayer leaders or Imams by MUIS, it added.

The ministry also encouraged migrant workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine when they are given the opportunity to do so during this period.

“Vaccination does not invalidate the fast,” MOM said. “During the period of Ramadan, arrangements have been made to extend the vaccination hours to 10pm to cater for Muslim workers who have to break their fast prior to the vaccination.

“MOM will continue to work with dormitory operators and employers to cater to the Muslim migrant workers’ needs in observing Ramadan while ensuring adherence to the measures necessary to deal with the risks posed by COVID-19.”

