Construction worker killed in accident at Lentor MRT station worksite

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old construction worker died on Thursday morning (Mar 1) after falling from a raised platform in a tunnel that connects to Lentor MRT station, which is currently under construction.

The accident happened at 3.35am, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), adding that a "safety timeout" has been imposed to review work processes.

The worker was employed to dismantle components of tunnel boring machines, following the completion of tunnelling works, said LTA. He fell from a raised working platform in the tunnel and was unconscious after the fall.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 4.30am.

LTA said it is "deeply saddened" by the incident, adding that it is working with the contractor to assist the worker’s family.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a construction site near Block 642 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at 4.04am. Investigations are ongoing.



The contract for the design and construction of Lentor station and its associated tunnels was awarded to China Railway No 5 Engineering Group (Singapore Branch) in 2013.

The station will be part of the new Thomson-East Coast Line.

