Construction worker taken to hospital after concrete beam collapses in Queenstown

SINGAPORE: A worker was taken to hospital after a large concrete beam collapsed at a construction site at 132 Margaret Drive in Queenstown on Saturday (Mar 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it responded to the incident at about 4.35pm.

Advertisement

It added that a large concrete beam from a building under construction had collapsed from the upper floors onto its lower floor multi-storey carpark.



The large concrete beam that collapsed at a construction site at 132 Margaret Drive on Mar 2, 2019. (Photo: SCDF)

A construction worker suffered a head injury and was taken to the National University Hospital as a result of the incident, SCDF said.

It added: "SCDF has completed its search operations at the construction site and no other injuries were reported."



Advertisement