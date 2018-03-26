Construction workers praised for helping at an accident scene in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Netizens praised a group of construction workers who helped out after an accident on Saturday night (Mar 24) in Ang Mo Kio after an eyewitness shared the heartwarming incident on Facebook.

Ms Justina Tyn realised an accident that had occurred at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 11pm when she heard a "loud crash" from her home.

Police said that a 30-year-old motorcyclist and a pillion rider, a 25-year-old woman, were injured in the accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

Ms Tyn saw a female jogger helping the injured and a passerby calling emergency services. Some workers from the nearby construction site rushed to the scene with traffic cones, light sticks and a stop/go sign to warn oncoming traffic of the accident while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

"They don’t have to do it but they did it anyway. They can either sacrifice their rest or ignore and take a break after a long hard day at work but they chose the latter," said the 24-year-old in her post, which has garnered several comments praising the workers for their contribution.



"I salute these foreign workers. They sacrificed their free time to help," said Facebook user Maylyn Tan.

"Wow ... This is an example of giving back to the community. Not only by wealth," said another user Ezzad Daze.

Gary Ying said: "A very big thank you to the construction workers who rendered your assistance in whichever way you could... you may not read this but your actions deserve to be shared."



