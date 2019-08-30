Nearly 6,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes found in mattresses at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Malaysian driver has been arrested after trying to smuggle nearly 6,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden in a cargo of mattresses into Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release that an arriving Malaysia-registered lorry was stopped for further checks just before 6am at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Aug 29).

The cigarettes were found in a Malaysia-registered lorry. (Photos: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

“During the course of checks, the vigilant ICA officers uncovered a total of 5,599 cartons and nine packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes, hidden in boxes and concealed in the cargo of fibre sponge mattresses,” it said in the release on Friday.

The male driver was immediately arrested, said ICA, adding that the case has been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

A total of 5,599 cartons and 9 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the cargo. (Photos: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

About S$540,570 in total duty and S$39,560 in Goods and Services Tax were evaded.