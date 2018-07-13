Contractors trying to minimise disruption at Orchard MRT station: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: Contractors working on the construction of a new passenger link at Orchard MRT station have tried to minimise the disruption to residents and businesses in the vicinity, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said on Friday (Jul 13).



The 60m-long link - which will be about 30m underground - will connect the North-South Line (NSL) and the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) platforms. It will allow commuters to walk directly from one line to another without tapping out of the fare gantries.

"We're very apologetic and we've tried to minimise the noise, for example, and tried to minimise traffic disruption and plan for it," Dr Puthucheary said during a tour of the site.



"Some of that can't be helped because we have to have access to the site and we have to do the works. So as best we can we try to minimise the disruption to the businesses and residents around."

The Orchard TEL station is set to be opened in 2021.

Apart from the direct link between the platforms, there will be an additional underpass along Orchard Boulevard that will connect the Orchard TEL station directly with Wheelock Place.



The 43km long TEL will add 31 new stations to the existing rail network, with seven interchange stations linking it to all five existing MRT lines.

It is targeted to be fully operational by 2024.

Transport operator SMRT has been awarded the tender to operate and maintain the line.