Singapore seeks public engagement with couples on raising families amid impact of COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Government is seeking views from couples and young families on marriage and parenthood and how the COVID-19 pandemic might have changed their attitudes on that.

A series of conversations will run from April to September, led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling.

Together with other political office holders, they aim to speak to about 400 people.



"Participants will get to share their concerns and challenges as they start and raise families, and also exchange ideas to collectively address these challenges," said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a media release on Wednesday (Mar 17).

All Singaporeans, their partners and parents of a Singaporean child can register their interest online from Wednesday.



For a start, six online sessions will be organised for the participants in the following three categories:



- Those who are dating, engaged or married without children

- Parents with children up to six years old

- Parents with children in primary school

There will be another online session for those who would like to share their views on issues related to fertility, such as awareness, screening and treatment, said the PMO.

“Many Singaporeans want to start and raise families. But I know the pandemic has also caused some to rethink their plans,” said Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division.



"My colleagues and I want to better understand how we can help you to continue with your life plans in spite of the pandemic."



Shortlisted participants will be notified about two weeks before the start of each conversation.

