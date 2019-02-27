Brand of cookies for breastfeeding mothers recalled over undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE: All batches of a dark chocolate lactation cookie by New Zealand brand Totally Devoted are being recalled as milk was not declared as an allergen, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Wednesday (Feb 27).

Customers with a dairy allergy or intolerance should not consume the product, called Feeding Cookies with Chocolate Chips (230g).

The recall in Singapore follows a notice issued by New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries on Tuesday.

AVA said it has directed the importer, Pupsik Studio, to recall the product as a precautionary measure. "The recall is ongoing," the agency added.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," said AVA.

Customers who have purchased the product should contact Pupsik Studio for enquiries or exchanges.

According to the New Zealand food agency, its recall does not affect any other products from Totally Devoted.