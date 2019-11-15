Cooler, rainy days expected for rest of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect more rainy days and cooler weather for the rest of November, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Nov 15).

Short showers with thunder in the afternoon can be expected on seven to nine days over the next two weeks, said the Met Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On one or two days, cloudy conditions and moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and evening.

The weather is forecast to be slightly cooler compared to past weeks, with the daily minimum temperature expected to reach a low of around 23 degrees Celsius on a few nights.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

In its weather advisory, the Met Service said that the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are expected to transition to the northeast monsoon in the second half of November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The northeast monsoon season, which is also the rainy season over the southern region of Southeast Asia, is expected to extend into March next year.

The Met Service added that any occasional slight haziness is expected to be alleviated due to the "gradual strengthening of the northeasterly winds over the equatorial Southeast Asia region".

On Wednesday morning, hazy conditions were present in Singapore due to an "accumulation of particulate matter".