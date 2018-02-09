Cooler temperatures, windy conditions expected in Singapore over next four days

SINGAPORE: Temperatures in Singapore for the next four days, from Feb 10 to Feb 13, are expected to be lower than normal, according to the four-day outlook by the Meteorological Service of Singapore.

While the weather is expected to be fair on Saturday, windy conditions are to be expected on Sunday and Monday. An afternoon shower is forecast for Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius over the four days.

The Met Service said in its last fortnightly forecast on Feb 1 that a weak monsoon surge could affect the South China Sea and the surrounding region in the early part of February.

"The surge is expected to bring windy conditions with passing showers and cooler temperatures to Singapore on a few days", the forecast said, although rainfall for the first two weeks of February is expected to be below normal.



Cooler temperatures can be expected with daily minimum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius or 24 degrees Celsius on windy or rainy days.



Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in a decade in January when temperatures dipped as low as 21 degrees Celsius.