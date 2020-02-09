More than 50% of Singapore households have picked up their masks, collection exercise extended

SINGAPORE: The deadline for mask collection at community centres or clubs (CC) will be extended to the end of February, said the People's Association (PA) on Sunday (Feb 9).

The extension came after 54 per cent of Singapore's 1.37 million local households had collected the masks, according to a PA media release.



"We are aware that some households were unable to collect the masks during the designated collection period between 1 to 9 February 2020. As such, the People’s Association will be extending the collection period till Saturday, 29 February 2020," the release said.

Those who have not collected the masks can do so during opening hours at one of the 89 CCs and 654 Residents' Comittee centres in the constituency where they reside.



Uncollected masks will be returned to the national stockpile after Feb 29 to "ensure that our health institutions and those in need can have access to the necessary supplies", said PA.

The association also thanked volunteers who helped with the mask collection exercise.

"It was heartening to witness the many acts of kindness from residents who offered words of encouragement, drinks and even homemade food to the volunteers on duty.

"This is a strong testament to our community spirit and a signal that we can overcome any challenge as long as we continue to work together as one," said PA.



