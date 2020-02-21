Bangladeshi national with COVID-19 in very critical state: Bangladesh High Commission

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national warded here is in a very critical state, the Bangladesh High Commission confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20).

The patient, who already suffered from respiratory and kidney problems, and pneumonia before being infected with COVID-19, has been in the Intensive Care Unit for 14 days as of Thursday, the High Commission said.

The Bangladeshi’s family has been informed, it added.

The High Commission also said that Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan called his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen to convey the updates on this patient on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi national is one of five cases linked to a construction site at Seletar Aerospace Heights. The site is one of five COVID-19 clusters identified in Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Thursday, four patients are in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

In all, 37 of 85 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospital.

