Singapore reports 47 new cases of COVID-19, more than 80% imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Mar 21) confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19, of which 39 were imported cases.



Nine more people have been discharged, taking the total number of patients who have recovered to 140, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase takes the national total to 432, on a day when the country confirmed its first deaths from the disease.



The 39 imported cases had travelled to Australia, Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, said MOH.

Of these 39, 33 were returning residents and long-term pass holders. The remaining six were short-term visitors.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of the cases are linked to previous COVID-19 patients - case 388 is linked to case 351 and case 430 is linked to case 350.

Six of the cases, 386, 395, 396, 398, 406 and 426 are currently unlinked.

The ministry also said that of the 290 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the two deaths earlier on Saturday morning.

The two patients - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year-old Indonesian man - both died on Saturday morning.

The woman, known as case 90, was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The second patient, known as case 212, was a 64-year-old Indonesian man with a history of heart disease.



"I know Singaporeans will be worried and anxious. We must take courage and not give in to our fears," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters.

"We announced a series of safe distancing measures yesterday, and we must all take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe," he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram