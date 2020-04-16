COVID-19: Bangladeshi worker, whose wife gave birth while he was in critical state, moves out of ICU

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker who has been battling COVID-19 took a turn for the better on Thursday (Apr 16), said the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC).

The patient, also known as Case 42, had spent more than two months in intensive care after testing positive for COVID-19 in February, and had to be put on a ventilator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in a piece of good news, MWC announced in a Facebook post that the 39-year-old had been taken off the ventilator and transferred out of intensive care to recover in the general ward.

"We are thrilled to update all concerned followers of the condition of COVID-19 Case 42 that he has been taken off the ventilator and is no longer sedated," said MWC.

"As of this evening, Case 42 has been transferred out of ICU and into the general ward to continue his recuperation and recovery," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man is able to breathe on his own, but will need to do speech therapy as part of his recovery process, said MWC.

The condition of the man had drawn concern after he was admitted to hospital, with the Bangladesh High Commission saying he was in a very critical state.

He had already suffered from respiratory and kidney problems as well as pneumonia before being infected with COVID-19.

His case drew even more public attention in March, after it was revealed that his wife had given birth to a baby boy in Bangladesh, while he remained in intensive care.

A donation drive was set up for the woman, with members of the public donating items including diapers, formula milk and toys.

In its Facebook post on Thursday, MWC thanked members of the public for their "prayers and contributions" on behalf of the man's family and employer.

"We also want to record our deepest gratitude, respect and esteem for the medical professionals who have cared for our brother throughout his hospital stay and made his progress so far possible! Kudos to our wonderful doctors and nurses!"



The organisation also hailed the worker's tenacity through the ordeal.

"In particular, we are inspired by Case 42’s fighting spirit throughout this lengthy ordeal and thank him for prevailing and getting better."

Singapore has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases involving foreign workers. On Wednesday, the country reported a record 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 404 of whom were from foreign worker dormitories.

As of Wednesday, 3,699 people have tested positive for the disease in Singapore. Ten people have died of complications related to the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram