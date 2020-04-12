3 establishments including Putien, Jollibee fined for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Thirty businesses were told to cease operations and three establishments - including Putien and Jollibee - were fined following enforcement checks over the long weekend.

Putien at 127 Kitchener Road, Komala's Vege Mart at 125 Dunlop Street and a Jollibee outlet next to Causeway Point were each fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure proper safe distancing measures despite earlier warnings, said Enteprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a media release on Sunday (Apr 12).

Their infringements included failing to implement a crowd management system and allowing customers and deliverymen to crowd together without a 1m spacing between them, said the two agencies.

"If these stores continue to flout the rules, they will face higher fines and can be charged in court," they said.

Two food deliverymen were also fined S$300 each for not complying with safe distancing measures.

In addition, 30 businesses that remained open despite providing non-essential services were also instructed to cease operations.

Stricter penalties will be imposed on businesses that breach safe distancing measures, said ESG and STB.

The two agencies said that with immediate effect, they will no longer issue warnings to businesses that flout safe distancing measures, and instead impose immdiate penalties, such as fines, on them.

On Sunday, a new measure came into effect requiring customers to wear masks at supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls.

However, enforcement officers encountered "uncooperative customers" who refused to put on masks before entering those premises, said ESG and STB.

"Some customers even turned aggressive when told to do so, berating safe distancing ambassadors and threatening to cough or sneeze on our officers," they said.

"This socially irresponsible behaviour not only endangers the safety of our officers, but also other customers and staff working at the premises," they added. "Such cases will be reported to the police for further actions in future."

