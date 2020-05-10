Singapore reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, taking total past 23,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 876 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 10), taking the country's total to 23,336.

A vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Three cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Further details will be shared later in the day, said MOH.







Singapore is more than a month into its "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but is getting ready for a gradual easing of some measures.

Some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Manpower laid out requirements firms will need to meet to resume operations at workplaces.

They include implementing a system of safe management measures at workplaces, reducing physical interaction and ensuring safe distancing at workplaces.

