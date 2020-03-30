CPF service centre in Bishan closes temporarily due to COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board's Bishan service centre has been temporarily closed for disinfection, the CPF Board said on Monday (Mar 30).

The board was informed on Sunday night that a CPF member who visited the centre on Mar 23 at around noon had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The centre will be closed for "thorough disinfection" as a precaution, said the CPF Board in a Facebook post.

It will re-open on Wednesday.

Members with appointments on Monday and Tuesday will be contacted to re-schedule their appointments.

Since the onset of COVID-19 in Singapore cleaning of all CPF service centres has been stepped up, added the CPF Board.

It urged members to use its digital services via the CPF website or myCPF app.

Service centres at Maxwell, Jurong, Woodlands and Tampines all remain open.

As of Sunday, 844 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore.

Three people have died - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, a 64-year-old Indonesian man and a 70-year-old Singaporean man.

