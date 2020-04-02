Singapore confirms 4th death from COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Apr 2) confirmed its fourth death related to COVID-19.

The patient, a 68-year-old Indonesian national, died from complications due to the disease at 6.43am on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man was a Singapore work pass holder and had been in Indonesia from Jan 20 to Mar 16.

On Mar 22, he was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the same day.

He was in the intensive care unit from Mar 26, and developed serious complications, eventually succumbing to the disease after seven days.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to the man's family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a thousand cases of COVID-19.



The country saw its first deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Mar 21, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old Singaporean man became the third person to die from the disease in Singapore.



