ERP charges, COE bidding to remain suspended during extended COVID-19 circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will remain suspended at all gantries during the extended "circuit breaker" period, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 29).

The authority had earlier suspended ERP charges with effect from Apr 6 in view of the elevated safe distancing measures rolled out during the circuit breaker period, which started on Apr 7.

Initially meant to end on May 4, the circuit breaker period has been extended until Jun 1.

ERP charges will continue to be suspended at all gantries until the circuit breaker measures are lifted, said LTA.



Meanwhile, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises for May will also be suspended until the extended measures are lifted.

COE exercises for April had already been suspended due to elevated safe distancing measures.

Dealers may use their existing stock of temporary COEs to register new vehicles, said LTA. All existing and unused temporary COEs which expire on or after Apr 7 will have their validity automatically extended by three months.



For owners renewing COEs for existing vehicles, the prevailing quota premium will be based on the average of the quota premium for the latest three months in which bidding was conducted, said the authority.



As bidding has been suspended for April and May, the prevailing quota premium for May and June will be based on the average of the quota premium for the bidding exercises conducted in January, February and March, it added.



More details will be provided for subsequent bidding exercises.

EXTENSIONS FOR VEHICLE-RELATED SERVICES

Extensions will also be granted for certain vehicle-related services, said LTA.

The periodic vehicle inspection deadline for private cars will be extended by six months for those due during the circuit breaker period, or within three weeks from the end of the period (between Jun 2 and Jun 21, inclusive).

The authority will also allow for road tax for private cars to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage.

Goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private-hire cars and motorcycles will still need to go for periodic inspections as scheduled, and authorised inspections centres will remain open.



Seal inspection for off-peak cars will be waived for those whose road tax due date falls during the circuit breaker period, or within three weeks from the end of the period.

Owners who de-register their vehicles, or whose one-month disposal deadline falls within the circuit breaker period, will get an extra two months to do so.

On top of this, owners whose disposal deadline falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period (between Jun 2 and Jul 1, inclusive) will be given a further one-month extension to dispose of their vehicles.



Those who own commercial vehicles eligible for the early turnover scheme, and who de-register their vehicles, will be given an extra two months to register a replacement vehicle under the scheme. This also applies to those whose one-month deadline for registration falls within the circuit breaker period.

On top of this, owners whose registration deadline falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period will be given a further one-month extension.



