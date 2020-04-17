COVID-19: Rumours that PM Lee will announce tighter travel restrictions on Friday are untrue, says Government

SINGAPORE: Messages circulating online that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to announce that Singaporeans cannot travel beyond the area they live in are untrue, said the Government.

The messages claimed that "a partial lockdown" of the country by region would be announced on Friday (Apr 17).

This is not true, said the authorities.

"There are false rumours circulating of an announcement tonight by Prime Minister Lee that Singaporeans are not allowed to travel outside of the region they live in," said a Gov.sg WhatsApp message.

"We urge all not to spread unverified information."

The message also reminded people to check Government sources or Mr Lee's official social media platforms to find out if the Prime Minister will be making a statement.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin took to Facebook to express his frustration about the spread of such messages.

"Sick and tired of these people who think it’s a game," he said. "And worse are those who see this as an opportunity to undermine confidence and trust."

"I hope we track down those who are responsible for generating this and also sharing the fake news."

Singapore on Thursday saw a record 728 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 4,427. Ten people have died of complications related to the disease so far.



