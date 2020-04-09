COVID-19: Sungei Tengah Lodge declared an isolation area under Infectious Diseases Act

SINGAPORE: A fourth foreign worker dormitory has been gazetted as an isolation area, following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sungei Tengah Lodge was declared an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act "for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of the infectious disease COVID-19", according to a notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The notice came into effect at midnight on Thursday (Apr 9).

The premises under isolation are 506 Old Choa Chu Kang Road and 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

On Wednesday, it was reported that eleven additional COVID-19 cases were linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, taking its total number of cases to 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore has seen a spike in cases involving foreign worker dormitories over the past few days.

On Sunday, two foreign worker dormitories - S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory - were gazetted as isolation areas.

A third dormitory, Toh Guan Dormitory, was declared an isolation area on Monday.

As of Wednesday, S11 Dormitory has reported 118 cases, while Westlite Toh Guan has confirmed 38 cases. Toh Guan Dormitory has 23 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram