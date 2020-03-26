Foreign workers who flout gathering size rules may lose work passes if they refuse to disperse: MOM

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Mar 26) warned that foreign workers who do not comply with gathering size rules could have their work passes revoked if they fail to disperse when told to by the authorities.

This comes after Singapore on Tuesday announced stricter measures limiting gatherings outside school and work to a maximum of 10 people, as part of efforts to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter to employers, MOM said foreign workers are expected to practise safe distancing during their rest days and that it will conduct ground inspections to "pro-actively disperse gatherings".

"As outdoor gatherings among foreign workers tend to be large, MOM will take action to disperse them as an added precaution," said the letter.

"MOM will step up inspections on the ground. Workers who do not cooperate will have their work passes revoked."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foreign workers who meet in indoor spaces must also observe the latest rules on gathering sizes, said the letter.

"They should avoid gathering in public spaces, or visiting crowded places such as Little India."

It "strongly advised" foreign workers to remain in their places of residence on their rest days, adding that those who have errands to run should make use of facilities within their dormitories or as close by as possible.

Recreational centres will stay open during this time.

Those who do leave their residences should minimise the time they spend outside and return home once they have completed their errands, said MOM.

Workers should also continue to practise good personal hygiene and minimise physical contact by not shaking hands or sharing food and maintaining a safe distance from other people.

The letter asked employers to inform their workers of itsadvisory.

The new restrictions on gathering size kick in at 11.59pm on Thursday.

All entertainment venues such as night clubs, discos, karaoke outlets, cinemas and theatres will be closed, while religious services and congregations and all centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will also be suspended.

Singapore has 631 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The country has seen two deaths related to the disease, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram