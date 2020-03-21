Singapore reports 2 deaths from COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two patients in Singapore have died from COVID-19, the first deaths reported in the country.



The Ministry of Health's release in full:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that two patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on 21 March morning.

The first patient was a 75-year-old female Singapore Citizen. She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on 23 February for pneumonia, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. She had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since admission to NCID. She developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after 26 days in the ICU on 21 March at 7.52am. She had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.

The second patient was a 64 year-old male Indonesian national. He was admitted in critical condition to the ICU at NCID on 13 March, after arriving in Singapore from Indonesia on the same day, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 14 March. He had been cared for in the ICU since 13 March. He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after nine days in the ICU on 21 March at 10.15am. Prior to his arrival in Singapore on 13 March, he had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia, and had a history of heart disease.

Minister for Health Mr Gan Kim Yong said, “We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to their families. I understand that Singaporeans will be affected by this news. But we must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health and NCID have reached out to their families and are extending assistance to them.



Singapore on Friday announced 40 new COVID-19 cases, of which 30 were imported infections.

As of Friday, 385 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 131 patients have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged. Sixteen are in critical condition.

To reduce the risk of further local transmissions, authorities on Friday ordered all events and gatherings with 250 or more participants to be suspended.



New safe distancing measures were introduced for public venues such as retail shops and restaurants to ensure separation of at least 1m between customers.



A new TraceTogether mobile app was also launched to help with contact tracing efforts.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram