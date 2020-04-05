COVID-19: Heng Swee Keat to announce third round of support measures in new 'Solidarity Budget'

SINGAPORE: A third round of support measures will be announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat when Parliament sits on Monday (Apr 6) to help tide businesses, workers and households through the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes as Singapore closes schools and most workplaces for a month for the "first time in our history" to stem the spread of the disease, said Mr Heng in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"The COVID-19 situation has taken a very sharp turn, both globally and locally," he said. "Strong measures have to be taken to protect lives, but the economy has taken a hit as a result."

"Tomorrow will mark the third round of support measures in less than two months — coming after the Unity Budget on Feb 18 and the Resilience Budget on Mar 26. This too is another first."



Mr Heng, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, called on Singaporeans to "remain steadfast in the face of crisis", and stand in solidarity with one another.

"I am therefore naming this set of measures to tide us through the 'circuit breaker' the Solidarity Budget," he said. "Unity, resilience, solidarity - these values will come to define who we are as a people."

"The bonds that bind us together will be forged and renewed in this crisis, much as how the turbulent years of independence brought our founding generation together.

"As we battle on, we are most grateful that earlier generations have saved up and built strong foundations for us. These strengths have given us the wherewithal to protect our people and their jobs."

Calling the current period a "defining chapter of our generation", Mr Heng added that Singapore would pull through and emerge stronger together.

"Together, we will pull through and emerge stronger. When the storm eventually subsides, as all storms do, I am confident that as a stronger society, we can build an even better future for our children and our grandchildren."

