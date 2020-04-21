PM Lee to address nation at 5pm, provide update on COVID-19 situation

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 21) to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

This will take place at 5pm, the prime minister said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are now two weeks into our circuit breaker. I will be giving an update on where we are now and what we need to do next at 5pm today on TV and radio," said Mr Lee.



The public can also watch the address on the prime minister's Facebook page.



"This is an uncertain and worrying time for many of us, especially with the large number of cases in the migrant worker dorms," said Mr Lee. "Our teams have been working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the dorms, and look after the well-being of our migrant workers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I urge everyone to persevere with the circuit breaker measures, and continue to help one another through this outbreak."

Singapore announced 1,111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon, taking its total number of cases to 9,125.

The country has seen a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus recently, driven by an increasing number of cases in foreign worker dormitories.

The authorities have previously flagged that Singapore would see "a big wave of new cases" amid extensive testing among foreign workers residing in dormitories.



Singapore is 15 days into a one-month "circuit breaker" period aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The one-month period, scheduled to end on May 4, involves elevated safe distancing measures, as well as the closure of non-essential workplaces and schools. It is also now mandatory to wear a mask when stepping out of the house.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram