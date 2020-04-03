COVID-19: PM Lee to address nation at 4pm

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in an address to the nation, which will be broadcast at 4pm on Friday (Apr 3).

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said: "Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed. The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now.

"I will be speaking on this at 4pm today on TV and radio. You can also watch it ‘live’ here on my Facebook page.

"Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it. Let’s stay calm and united during this challenging period."

Mr Lee's address will be broadcast on CNA TV, CNA938 and CNA's YouTube and Facebook channels.

This will be the third time Mr Lee has spoken to the nation on the COVID-19 situation.

On Mar 12, he sought to reassure the public that the situation in Singapore remained under control, and set out various measures that might need to be implemented going forward.

A total of 1,049 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Singapore as of Thursday.

On Friday the country reported its fifth death related to the disease, an 86-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported its highest daily surge of 74 cases - when it also announced that Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson Lane was a cluster.

Following the announcement of the cluster, MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said no visitors would be allowed at all nursing homes in Singapore for the month of April.

Caregivers will be given alternative ways to interact with nursing home residents, such as telephone and video calls, the authorities said.

