COVID-19: Singapore, Malaysia discuss protocols for transferring symptomatic travellers

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia discussed entry screening measures and protocols for transferring symptomatic passengers detected at their respective checkpoints in a virtual meeting on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The second Singapore-Malaysia Joint Working Group meeting, which was held via video-conference, saw both sides giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

The group, which was made up of officials from Singapore and Malaysia, agreed to put in place reciprocal arrangements to transfer symptomatic passengers back across land and sea checkpoints.



They also agreed to continue entry screenings and "align temperature screening protocols" by both using the same cut-off mark of 37.5 degrees Celsius for travellers with a fever.

"The co-chairs tasked the senior officials of the (joint working group) to coordinate the implementation of these initiatives, which would serve as a comprehensive package to enhance joint border screening at both the land and sea borders connecting Singapore and Malaysia," said Singapore's Ministry of Health in a media release on Wednesday.



The joint working group was formed in February to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in both countries.

Tuesday's meeting was co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min and Malaysia's Deputy Minister for Health Noor Azmi Ghazali.

The joint working group will meet for a third time in April.



Thousands of people have died from COVID-19 around the world, while more than 370,000 people have contracted the disease.

