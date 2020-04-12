Five McDonald’s Singapore employees diagnosed with COVID-19, 4 outlets closed until further notice

SINGAPORE: Five McDonald’s employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the fast food chain in a press release on Sunday (Apr 12).

The employees worked at outlets in Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central, which have been deep-cleaned and closed until further notice.

All other employees working at the four outlets have been told to serve a company-imposed 14-day leave of absence, regardless of whether they had come into contact with the confirmed case, said McDonald's Singapore. Their daily temperatures and health condition will be closely monitored.

The five confirmed cases are now quarantined in medical facilities and are being monitored by medical personnel, as per the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

They had normal temperature readings at the start of their respective work shifts, said McDonald’s Singapore.

“As we continue to uphold all important safety measures to the highest standards, we also want to encourage our customers to wear a mask when they visit our restaurants for takeaway in line with the latest recommendation, for their own safety and that of our employees,” said McDonald’s Singapore managing director Kenneth Chan.

The details of the five cases are as follows:

Employee 1 worked at the Lido outlet and was last there on Apr 2. The employee also worked at the Parklane outlet for one day on Mar 30. The employee visited the doctor on April 3 for a sore throat and fever, and was given five days of medical leave. The employee visited the doctor again on Apr 8 and was sent for a swab test.

Employee 2 worked at the Lido outlet and was last there on Apr 3. The employee had rest days from Apr 4 to Apr 6 and visited the doctor on Apr 7 for joint pains and muscle aches.

Employee 3 worked at the Parklane outlet and was last there on Apr 8. The employee also worked at the Lido outlet on Mar 30, Apr 1, 2, 3 and 6. The employee visited the doctor on Apr 9 for a fever.

Employee 4 worked at the Forum Galleria outlet and was last there on Apr 8. Employee 4 is a roommate of Employee 3. Employee 4 was well but was requested by McDonald's to go for a swab test on Apr 10.

Employee 5 worked at the Geylang East Central outlet and was last there on Apr 8. The employee visited the doctor on Apr 9 and was referred to the hospital for a swab test.



CNA has contacted McDonald's for further information.

