MUIS details mosque visits by COVID-19 patients, urges other visitors to go to doctor if unwell
SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Sunday (Mar 15) released a list of 10 mosques visited by five Singaporeans who had tested positive for COVID-19, after they attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia.
"Thus far (the Ministry of Health)'s contact tracing efforts have revealed that the individuals who tested positive visited a total of 10 mosques during their infectious period," said MUIS in a public advisory.
As such, congregants who have visited any of the mosques during the period specified may have been exposed to a COVID-19 case, said MUIS.
It advised these visitors to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their last visit to the affected mosque, and seek medical attention promptly if they have any symptoms.
“They should also wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit and inform the clinic doctor of their attendance at the affected activities that is linked to a COVID-19 case,” said MUIS.
As of Friday, five Singaporeans who attended a large religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have tested positive for the coronavirus, said MUIS.
Based on media reports, at least 37 Bruneians and 77 Malaysians, who also attended the gathering or were their close contacts, have also tested positive.
“It is possible for more cases to emerge from persons who had visited the mosque, or further spread to their close contacts,” MUIS said. “Thus far, the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing efforts have revealed that the individuals who tested positive visited a total of 10 mosques during their infectious period.”
This is the list of mosques attended by confirmed cases:
- Masjid-Al-Iman - 10 Bukit Panjang Road, S679943
- Mar 5, 2020 - 8am to 9am
- Mar 6, 2020 - 6am to 7.30pm
- Masjid Al-Muttaqin - 5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue, S569844
- Mar 6, 2020 - 1pm to 2pm; 4pm to 6pm
- Masjid Hajjah Fatimah - 4001 Beach Road, S199584
- Mar 6, 2020 - 9.30pm to midnight
- Masjid Hajah Rahimabi Kebun Limau - 76 Kim Keat Road, S328835
- Mar 4, 2020 - 5.45am to 6.45am
- Mar 5, 2020 - 5.45am to 6.45am
- Mar 6, 2020 - 1pm to 2pm
- Mar 7, 2020 - 5.30pm to 7pm
- Masjid Kassim - 450 Changi Road, Wisma Indah, S419877
- Mar 7, 2020 - 5.30pm to 9pm
- Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang - 27B Jalan Mempurong, S759055
- Mar 4, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm
- Mar 8, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm
- Mar 11, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm
- Masjid Sultan - 3 Muscat Street, S198833
- Mar 9, 2020 - 11am to 4pm
- Masjid Al-Mawaddah - 151 Compassvale Bow, S544997
- Mar 3, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 4, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 5, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 6, 2020 - 1.30pm to 2pm; 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 7, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 8, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 9, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm
- Mar 10, 2020 - 4pm to 7.30pm
- Masjid Jamae (Chulia) - 218 South Bridge Road, S058767
- Mar 9, 2020 - 7pm to 10pm
- Masjid Al-Isqiwamah - 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2, S555876
- Mar 11, 2020 - 6.45 to 10pm
As part of social distancing measures, Friday prayers in Singapore were suspended for the first time on Mar 13. All 70 mosques will also be closed for at least five days for disinfection.
Mosques will also cancel all activities, lectures, religious classes and mosque-based kindergarten sessions for the next two weeks.
