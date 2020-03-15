MUIS details mosque visits by COVID-19 patients, urges other visitors to go to doctor if unwell

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Sunday (Mar 15) released a list of 10 mosques visited by five Singaporeans who had tested positive for COVID-19, after they attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia.



"Thus far (the Ministry of Health)'s contact tracing efforts have revealed that the individuals who tested positive visited a total of 10 mosques during their infectious period," said MUIS in a public advisory.

As such, congregants who have visited any of the mosques during the period specified may have been exposed to a COVID-19 case, said MUIS.

It advised these visitors to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their last visit to the affected mosque, and seek medical attention promptly if they have any symptoms.

“They should also wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit and inform the clinic doctor of their attendance at the affected activities that is linked to a COVID-19 case,” said MUIS.

As of Friday, five Singaporeans who attended a large religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have tested positive for the coronavirus, said MUIS.

Based on media reports, at least 37 Bruneians and 77 Malaysians, who also attended the gathering or were their close contacts, have also tested positive.



"It is possible for more cases to emerge from persons who had visited the mosque, or further spread to their close contacts," MUIS said.

This is the list of mosques attended by confirmed cases:

Masjid-Al-Iman - 10 Bukit Panjang Road, S679943 Mar 5, 2020 - 8am to 9am Mar 6, 2020 - 6am to 7.30pm

- 10 Bukit Panjang Road, S679943 Masjid Al-Muttaqin - 5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue, S569844 Mar 6, 2020 - 1pm to 2pm; 4pm to 6pm

- 5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue, S569844 Masjid Hajjah Fatimah - 4001 Beach Road, S199584 Mar 6, 2020 - 9.30pm to midnight

- 4001 Beach Road, S199584 Masjid Hajah Rahimabi Kebun Limau - 76 Kim Keat Road, S328835

Mar 4, 2020 - 5.45am to 6.45am Mar 5, 2020 - 5.45am to 6.45am Mar 6, 2020 - 1pm to 2pm Mar 7, 2020 - 5.30pm to 7pm

- 76 Kim Keat Road, S328835 Masjid Kassim - 450 Changi Road, Wisma Indah, S419877 Mar 7, 2020 - 5.30pm to 9pm

- 450 Changi Road, Wisma Indah, S419877 Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang - 27B Jalan Mempurong, S759055

Mar 4, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm Mar 8, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm Mar 11, 2020 - 8pm to 10pm

- 27B Jalan Mempurong, S759055 Masjid Sultan - 3 Muscat Street, S198833

Mar 9, 2020 - 11am to 4pm

- 3 Muscat Street, S198833 Masjid Al-Mawaddah - 151 Compassvale Bow, S544997

Mar 3, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 4, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 5, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 6, 2020 - 1.30pm to 2pm; 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 7, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 8, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 9, 2020 - 7pm to 7.30pm Mar 10, 2020 - 4pm to 7.30pm

- 151 Compassvale Bow, S544997 Masjid Jamae (Chulia) - 218 South Bridge Road, S058767

Mar 9, 2020 - 7pm to 10pm

- 218 South Bridge Road, S058767 Masjid Al-Isqiwamah - 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2, S555876 Mar 11, 2020 - 6.45 to 10pm

- 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2, S555876

As part of social distancing measures, Friday prayers in Singapore were suspended for the first time on Mar 13. All 70 mosques will also be closed for at least five days for disinfection.

Mosques will also cancel all activities, lectures, religious classes and mosque-based kindergarten sessions for the next two weeks.

