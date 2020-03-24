PCF Sparkletots in Fengshan to close for 2 weeks; some staff members being tested for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centre will close for two weeks and its pupils and staff will be quarantined as it awaits the COVID-19 test results for a few of its employees.

Earlier, one of its teachers had tested positive for COVID-19 and the centre had been closed for a day for thorough cleaning and disinfection. However, authorities did not see the need to shut the school for an extended period of time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"As the teacher’s last contact with the Centre was two days before the onset of symptoms and she was well in Centre, ECDA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier assessed that the available facts did not allow us to close the Centre for 14 days," said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a statement.



Later on Tuesday night (Mar 24), authorities said they found a few staff members who reported that they recently became unwell. They are undergoing tests for COVID-19.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In light of these new developments, all pre-school staff and children will be issued a quarantine order.



ECDA has also ordered the temporary closure of the centre for two weeks starting Tuesday until Apr 7. Contact tracing is ongoing.



The centre has since conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the pre-school premises, and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children, said ECDA.



This is in addition to earlier precautionary measures that were implemented in accordance to ofifical guidelines, including the restriction of visitors, suspension of large group and communal activities as well as excursions and field trips, health checks and stepped up temperature screening for all children and staff.

"ECDA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the management, staff, parents and children at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @Fengshan Blk 126to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all," said the ministry.

It also reminded pre-schools to be vigilant when conducting health checks, and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram