70 public transport locations to get contact-free temperature self-check kiosks

SINGAPORE: Contact-free temperature self-check kiosks will be progressively deployed at 70 public transport locations islandwide by the third quarter of 2020, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on Wednesday (Jun 24).



“As Singapore moves into Phase 2 of Safe Reopening, this initiative complements existing Safe Management Measures including for public transport, workplaces, schools, malls and community facilities to safeguard our overall public health,” said MCCY in a media release.



“Fever is one of the typical symptoms of COVID-19. Everyone is encouraged to stay vigilant by monitoring their health closely. While this would not detect asymptomatic cases, this initiative is to remind those with symptoms to stay at home and seek medical attention to keep Singapore safe.”



MCCY, the Land Transport Authority and the Defence Science and Technology Agency are supporting Singapore’s public transport operators – SBS Transit, SMRT Corporation, Tower Transit Singapore and Go-Ahead Singapore – to deploy the kiosks, the ministry said.



The kiosks will be deployed at suitable public transport locations for up to a period of one year. The 70 public transport locations comprise an estimated 20 bus interchanges and 50 train stations.



“Public transport nodes with higher footfall of commuters, as well as locations where commuters normally begin their public transport commute were selected,” said MCCY.



To date, the kiosks have been deployed at five locations: Braddell MRT station, Boon Keng MRT station, Tiong Bahru MRT station, Bukit Panjang bus interchange and Serangoon bus interchange.



TEMPERATURE-TAKING NOT MANDATORY



While temperature screening at public transport nodes is not mandatory, the kiosks “serve to encourage the public to remain vigilant by monitoring their temperature regularly before commuting to their destinations,” said MCCY.



Any member of the public may use the kiosks on a “voluntary basis” during the operational hours of the public transport location



“The device does not have any data collection or image storage capabilities, and no personal data is tagged to the temperature readings,” the ministry added.



The temperature self-check kiosk contains a contactless thermal device that detects the heat signature from a person’s forehead to provide a temperature reading.



The device takes about two seconds to measure a person’s temperature. The temperature assessment system has a measurement accuracy within 0.3 degrees Celsius, said MCCY.



If the kiosk detects that a person is running a fever, the person may wish to verify their temperature with another thermometer and see a doctor immediately if they are feeling unwell, the ministry added.

