People playing tennis, eating at food centre among those caught breaking COVID-19 safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE: A woman who refused to leave her meal at an Aljunied food centre and a group playing tennis were among those caught breaking elevated safe distancing measures, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) in a press release on Monday (Apr 13).

In all, more than 200 fines will be issued to members of the public who flouted the rules, said MEWR.

Singapore has closed non-essential businesses and introduced strict measures as part of a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19.

But in spite of the tighter safe distancing measures, members of the public were still seen loitering or using facilities, playing fields and areas that had been cordoned off on Sunday and Monday, said MEWR.

A group of people were caught playing tennis at the closed Tanglin Tennis Academy, while another group was seen playing at an open field in Tanjong Rhu. Enforcement officers also caught a group playing baseball in a closed private field at Tanglin Rugby Club.

Some members of the public caught on Monday were uncooperative and the police had to be called in, said MEWR.

These included a woman who sat on a marked seat at a food centre in Block 117 Aljunied Avenue 2.

A woman refused to leave a food centre in Aljunied despite being told to do so. (Photo: Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources)

"Police assistance was required as she refused to leave, continued eating and refused to provide her particulars," said the ministry.

More than 2,900 enforcement officers and ambassadors were deployed on Monday to ensure people were complying with the rules.



The ministry also cautioned against handing money to people who claim to be enforcement officers, saying its officers will not demand payment of fines on the spot.

"Notices will be issued to offenders in hard copy either on site, or through the mail. No immediate payment or handing over of cash is required," said MEWR.



