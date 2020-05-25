Singapore reports 344 new COVID-19 cases, lower number partly due to fewer tests conducted

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 344 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (May 25), taking the total number of infections in the country to 31,960.

Four of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



The vast majority are foreign workers residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.



"The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being conducted," added the ministry.







Singapore is gearing up for the end of its "circuit breaker" period next week.

Elevated social distancing measures will be progressively lifted in three phases starting Jun 2, with the resumption of economic activities that do not pose a high risk of transmission in the first phase.

Pre-schools will also gradually reopen from Jun 2, starting with children from kindergarten levels.

Students from graduating cohorts in the primary and secondary levels will also be allowed to return to school on weekdays, while other cohorts will rotate weekly, alternating between home-based learning and returning to school for lessons.

For the first time in more than six weeks, no new COVID-19 cluster was identified in Singapore on Sunday.



According to data from MOH, the last time there were no new clusters was on Apr 8, a day after the "circuit breaker" period in Singapore began.

