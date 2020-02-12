3 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore, including DBS employee, 2 church members

SINGAPORE: Singapore has three new cases of COVID-19, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) Kenneth Mak said at a media conference on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Of them, two are from the Grace Assembly of God church, and one of them works at DBS bank at the Marina Bay Financial Centre. All three of them have no recent travel history to mainland China.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Singapore to 50.



The two patients linked to the church have visited both Grace Assembly of God churches at Tanglin and Bukit Batok, Associate Professor Mak added.



Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

As of Wednesday, six more people were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 15. The newly discharged patients are cases 4, 12, 25, 29, 34 and 40.

Of the 35 confirmed cases still in hospital, eight are in the Intensive Care Unit and in critical condition.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong cautioned that while there are patients who are stable and recovering from the viral infection, there could be patients who succumb to it.

“We have to be prepared for the worst,” he said.

Mr Gan also appealed to Singaporeans not to shun healthcare workers, who are on the frontline taking care of patients. He urged them to show these workers “well-deserved” support.

“A kind word or warm greeting can go a long way,” he said.

On Wednesday, DBS said an employee had been infected with the coronavirus, prompting the bank to take precautionary measures and have employees at the affected Marina Bay Financial Centre office work from home.

The bank is conducting contact tracing with all employees and any others the infected person may have come into contact with.

Last week, authorities raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange, prompting additional precautionary measures.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has so far killed 1,113 people and sickened more than 40,000 people in China as of Tuesday.

It has since spread beyond China to 24 other countries, with the World Health Organization declaring a public health emergency last month.

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to take a toll on the tourism sector, with the Singapore Tourism Board on Tuesday saying visitor arrivals are estimated to fall by 25 per cent to 30 per cent this year.

The virus, officially named COVID-19 on Tuesday, has killed more than 1,100 people and infected nearly 45,000 since it emerged in China at the end of last year.

South Korea and Israel have told their citizens to defer travel to Singapore, while Indonesia and Taiwan have recommended precautions be taken when visiting the country.

