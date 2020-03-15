COVID-19: Stay-home notices for all travellers entering Singapore from ASEAN countries, Japan, UK, Switzerland

SINGAPORE: People who enter Singapore with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice.

This will take effect from 11.59pm on Monday (Mar 16) and applies to all travellers, including Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.



It will not apply to Singapore’s sea and land crossings with Malaysia, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said, adding that separate arrangements are currently being worked out by a bilateral joint working group with Malaysia.



Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce, added that about 300,000 people move across the land checkpoints with Malaysia every day.



In the last three days, Singapore has seen an increase of 25 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, more than three-quarters are imported cases, MOH said, adding that 90 per cent of the imported cases were Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who had returned to Singapore from overseas.



The new border restriction measures are aimed at preventing further importation of COVID-19 cases, the health ministry added.



STAY HOME NOTICES

Travellers who have visited any of the ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the UK within the last 14 days will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.

They will have to provide proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day stay-home notice, for example, a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family members own.

Those under a stay-home notice will have to remain in their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering Singapore. They may also be swabbed for testing for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic.

“This is because of the risk of community transmission in these countries and evidence of cases that have been imported from these countries into Singapore,” MOH said.



In addition to the stay-home notice requirement, all short-term visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will have to submit requisite information on their health to the Singapore Overseas Mission in the country they are a resident of before their intended date of travel.

The submission will have to be approved by Singapore’s MOH before travel, and the approval will be verified by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Singapore checkpoints.

“Short-term visitors who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry into Singapore. They are therefore advised to secure the approval before making definitive travel bookings,” MOH said.



MOH said that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also introduce new measures for foreign domestic workers entering Singapore. More details will be announced by MOM.



DEFER ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ABROAD

MOH also advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad with immediate effect.

“This advisory will apply for 30 days and will be reviewed thereafter. This is to reduce the risk of Singaporeans contracting COVID-19 infection while overseas during this global pandemic,” MOH added.

Singaporeans who have made plans to travel abroad during the March school holidays are advised to review their plans. All travellers will be subject to the prevailing travel measures imposed by their destination countries, and those imposed by Singapore upon their return home.

“As the situation remains uncertain and will continue to evolve, Singaporeans are advised to review their travel plans for the coming months after the March school holidays as well," the health ministry said.



As previously announced, residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China (outside Hubei province), Iran, Italy, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain will continue to be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice upon return to Singapore, while short-term visitors from these areas will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

All travellers entering Singapore and exhibiting fever and/or other symptoms of respiratory illness are required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test at the checkpoints, regardless of travel history.

Such travellers will also be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice, which they will have to serve in full even if the result of the swab test is negative. Those who meet the clinical suspect case definition will be conveyed to the hospital for follow-up.



