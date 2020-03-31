47 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 31 local cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Mar 31), bringing the total number to 926.

Of the cases confirmed on Tuesday, 31 are local cases with 13 linked to existing clusters or other individuals. Eighteen remain unlinked.

Sixteen cases are imported, including eight that had travelled to the United Kingdom. The rest of the imported cases had travelled to Australia, Canada, Denmark and Indonesia. One long-term pass holder had travelled to Malaysia.

All but one of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Of the 420 patients who are still in hospital, 22 are critically ill in the intensive care unit, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. A total of 208 patients have been discharged from acute care and 295 have been transferred to "step-down facilities", he added.



Mr Gan gave this update at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

He stressed the importance of taking safe distancing measures seriously, noting that the number of locally transmitted and unlinked cases is increasing. On average, there are 25 locally transmitted cases a day.

“I'm concerned that many more still have not heeded our advice and have carried on with social activities such as shopping, participating in social gatherings, as well as congregating in groups,” Mr Gan said.



Tuesday's press conference was held virtually on video conferencing.



National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force with Mr Gan, said that Singapore's focus is now on the locally transmitted cases, particularly on the number of unlinked cases, as the number of imported cases from overseas is beginning to taper off.

When asked why Singapore is not locked down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Wong said there is "no such magic solution as (a) two-week lockdown and then we are free from the virus".



Instead, Singapore's strategy is to implement "extra brakes" on top of baseline measures.

Authorities had last week announced that gatherings outside school and work will be limited to a maximum of 10 people until Apr 30 this year. The duration of the stricter measures may be extended if the situation here does not improve.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes have been suspended, along with all religious services and congregations.

