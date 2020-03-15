14 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 9 imported cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Mar 15), bringing the country's total to 226.

This is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Singapore to date.

Two of the new cases are part of the cluster involving a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong (cases 218 and 224) while nine are imported cases (cases 213, 215, 216, 217, 220, 222, 223, 225 and 226).



Three other cases are linked to previous cases. Case 219 is linked to cases 142 and 211 while case 214 is linked to case 208. Case 221 is linked to case 204.



To date, a total of 105 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 121 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Thirteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



NEW CASES

CASE 213

Case 213 is an imported case involving a 48-year-old Singaporean who had been in Indonesia from Mar 4 to Mar 13. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 8 while in Indonesia, and presented at the emergency department of SKH on Mar 13. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon.

He lives at Serangoon North Avenue 3.



CASE 214

Case 214 is a 29-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries and region. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). He is linked to Case 208.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5 and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on Mar 6 and Mar 8. He presented at NCID on Mar 14, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Youth Go! (403 Fajar Road), Project 180 @ Simei (145 Simei Street 2) and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (463 Clementi Road). He stays at Jurong West Street 71.

CASE 215

Case 215 is an imported case involving a 65-year-old Singaporean who had been in Thailand from Mar 7 to Mar 10. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 13 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day. He presented at the emergency department of SGH on Mar 13, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon.



Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Cash Box (1 Jurong West Central 2). He stays at Mei Ling Street.



CASE 216

Case 216 is an imported case involving a 30-year-old Singaporean who had been in Germany from Feb 28 to Mar 1, and again on Mar 5 to Mar 6, and in the Czech Republic from Mar 1 to Mar 5. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 9, and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 10 and Mar 12. He was referred to NCID on Mar 12, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at SAP Asia (30 Pasir Panjang Road). He stays at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

CASE 217

Case 217 is an imported case involving a 22-year-old Spanish national who is a Singapore long-term pass holder, and had been in Spain from Mar 9 to Mar 13. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 13, and was referred to NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon. He stays in the Mount Sophia area.



CASE 218

Case 218 is a 55-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National University Hospital (NUH).

She is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 2, and had sought treatment at two GP clinics on Mar 2, Mar 3, Mar 4, Mar 6 and Mar 8.

She presented at NUH on Mar 9 and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 afternoon. Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Pending Road except to seek medical treatment.



CASE 219

Case 219 is a 30-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at SKH. He is linked to Cases 142 and 211.

CASE 220

Case 220 is an imported case involving a 53-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who had been in France from Mar 10 to Mar 12.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room in NCID.

CASE 221

Case 221 is a 28-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore work pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a contact of Case 204.

She is employed as a teaching staff at MY World Preschool (52 Lengkok Bahru).

CASE 222

Case 222 is an imported case involving a 41-year-old male French national who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been to France from Feb 28 to Mar 7 and Mar 9 to Mar 10, Spain from Mar 7 to Mar 9, and the Philippines from Mar 12 to Mar 13.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 223

Case 223 is an imported case involving a 60-year-old Singaporean, and had been in the United States from Feb 28 to Mar 7 and Australia from Mar 7 to Mar 13. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 224

Case 224 is a 50-year-old Singaporean who had been in Malaysia from Mar 1 to Mar 4. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. He is a contact of Case 117 and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.



CASE 225

Case 225 is an imported case involving a 63-year-old Singaporean, who had been in Indonesia from Mar 3 to Mar 7. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 226

Case 226 is an imported case involving a 49-year-old male Dutch national. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASES

CASE 205 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 205 is an imported case involving a 30-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Long Term Visit Pass holder, and had been in the Philippines from Feb 27 to Mar 6. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 8 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 11. She presented at NCID on Mar 14, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work at DNATA Cargo (45 Airport Cargo Road). She stays at Flora Drive.

CASE 206 (announced on 14 March)

Case 206 is an imported case involving a 33-year-old female New Zealand national who is a Singapore Long Term Visit Pass holder, and had been to the United States from Feb 28 to Mar 13. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 12, and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 13. She was referred to NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Upper Paya Lebar Road.

CASE 207 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 207 is an imported case involving a 40-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in the United Kingdom from Mar 6 March to Mar 11. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 10 while she was in the UK and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 13. She was referred to NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID019 infection on Mar 14 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Yishun Central.

CASE 208 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 208 is a 26-year-old female Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 3 and had sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) staff clinic on Mar 4 and Mar 13. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work as a Medical Social Worker at SGH (Outram Road). She stays at Tiong Bahru Road.

CASE 209 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 209 is an imported case involving a 32-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in the United States from Mar 2 to Mar 7 She is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 11, and had sought treatment at SGH’s staff clinic on Mar 13. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work as a Psychologist at SGH. She stays at Serangoon Avenue 3.



CASE 210 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 210 is an imported case involving a 56-year-old male German national who is a Singapore Long Term Visit Pass holder, and had been in Germany from Feb 27 to Mar 3, and again from Mar 11 to Mar 12, and Switzerland from Mar 3 to Mar 10. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 13 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day. He was referred to NCID on Mar 13, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning. He stays at Leedon Park.

CASE 211 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 211 is a 35-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Long Term Visit Pass holder with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 142.

As she had been identified as a contact of Case 142, she was placed under quarantine on Mar 9. She was referred to NCID on Mar 13, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning. She stays at Crawford Lane.

CASE 212 (announced on Mar 14)

Case 212 is an imported case involving a 64-year-old male Indonesian national who arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on 13 March. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 9 and had been hospitalised in a hospital in Indonesia for pneumonia. Upon arrival in Singapore on Mar 13, he had sought treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, and was referred to NCID on Mar 13. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 14 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Ibis Hotel Novena (6 Irrawaddy Road).



ADDITIONAL PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

MOH advised all Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad. All travellers should also monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Travellers should inform their doctor of their travel history. If they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, they should wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit.



MOH on Sunday also announced additional border restriction measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

People who enter Singapore with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice.

This will take effect from 11.59pm on Monday and applies to all travellers, including Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors.

It will not apply to Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings with Malaysia, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said, adding that separate arrangements are currently being worked out by a bilateral joint working group with Malaysia.



Some people have travelled to Singapore with the "specific purpose of seeking medical care" in Singapore, said Mr Wong.

"It is very hard for us to cope with this additional demand," the minister added.

"During this critical period, our healthcare resources are already stretched, and that’s why for both reasons – firstly, to manage the number of imported cases and also to deal with this demand for healthcare services, we have to be tighter with our border control measures."

He said the Government's priority during this time is to ensure that Singapore's healthcare resources are focused on helping Singaporeans.



