Singapore reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 383 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jun 7), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

This takes the total number of novel coronavirus infections in Singapore to 37,910.

There were 14 new community cases – 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while four are either student pass holders or work pass holders.

More details will be provided later in the day, the ministry added.

Of the 14 community cases, nine were proactively screened as part of active case finding to identify cases early and isolate them, MOH said.

Six of these nine cases were picked up as a result of the authorities' proactive testing of school staff and students above the age of 12, who were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first saw a doctor for illness.



Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Education had announced that four students and one non-teaching school staff member were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, after they were tested as part of the extended surveillance testing.

They are from five different schools - Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.



In its news release later that day, MOH confirmed a sixth case, from Ascensia International School.

"The epidemiological evidence suggests that these cases were likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening," MOH said

The other three "proactively screened" cases were tested as they had prolonged acute respiratory infection symptoms, said the ministry.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining COVID-19 cases.













On Saturday, Singapore confirmed that a 25th person had died from complications related to COVID-19.

A 41-year-old male Chinese national, known as Case 11714, died on Thursday, more than two weeks after being discharged.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 22, and had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17, MOH said.

"He collapsed on Jun 4 and the coroner has certified that the cause of death was massive pulmonary thromboembolism following SARS-CoV-2 infection," the health ministry added.

He is the youngest person in Singapore to die from complications due to COVID-19.

