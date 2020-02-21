SIT steps up precautionary measures after student tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has stepped up its precautionary measures against COVID-19 after one of its students tested positive for the disease.

The Ministry of Health on Friday (Feb 21) announced that an SIT student was Singapore's 86th case of the novel coronavirus.

The 24-year-old, a Year 3 Telematics student based at the institute's Dover campus, was last on campus in the late afternoon of Feb 14, SIT said in a statement.

Later that night, he reported the onset of symptoms; he sought treatment at two general practitioner clinics on Feb 16 and 18. He then went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 19 and was immediately isolated.



The next day, he was confirmed to have COVID-19, and alerted SIT as soon as he knew he was infected, said the institute.



"He is currently warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he is coping well," said the institute, adding it would continue to be in touch with him.



The student has not come into contact with any other SIT students or staff members since the onset of his symptoms, said SIT, adding that students were currently on their recess week.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff members who came into close contact with the affected student just before the onset of his symptoms have been placed on a 14-day Leave of Absence, said SIT.

The institute said it would monitor their health and well-being daily.

Students serving a Leave of Absence will be able to continue with their lessons through e-learning.



Earlier on Friday, all lecture theatres, seminar rooms and laboratories used by the Year 3 Telematics cohort were deep-cleansed and disinfected, said SIT.

"Since activation of DORSCON Orange, we have stepped up the frequency of cleaning all campus areas and facilities to up to three times daily, and this will continue," it said.

Other measures it has implemented include temperature screening measures at its main campus and the Polytechnics where it operates.

All staff members and students are required to take their temperature twice a day and declare it online if they are on campus, and non-essential group activities have been cancelled, suspended or "otherwise adjusted to minimise risks".

The institute is starting e-learning for classes with more than 50 students from Feb 24.

Those that cannot be moved online - for example, laboratory sessions - will be broken up into smaller groups.

As of Friday night, Singapore has confirmed 86 cases of COVID-19.



A total of 47 people have recovered from the disease, while the remaining 39 remain in hospital.



