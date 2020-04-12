COVID-19: 9 in 10 Singaporeans will receive S$600 payout on Apr 14

SINGAPORE: Nine in 10 Singaporeans will on Tuesday (Apr 14) receive the S$600 one-off cash payout announced as part of the Solidarity Budget earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Sunday.

Last Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that all adult Singaporeans aged 21 and above would receive a one-off Solidarity Payment of S$600 in cash.

The additional support was announced as part of a Solidarity Budget to provide help to firms, workers and households in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has affected many sectors in Singapore.



The S$600 is made up of S$300 that was announced in an earlier supplementary budget and an additional S$300 announced during the Solidarity Budget.



About 90 per cent of recipients who have previously provided their bank account details for Government payouts will receive the payment directly into their bank accounts on Tuesday, said MOF.

The ministry urged the remaining 10 per cent of recipients, for whom the Government does not have bank account details, to provide their details via a secure Gov.sg form no later than Apr 23. SingPass access is required.



These Singaporeans will then receive the payout in their bank accounts on Apr 28.

Those who have not provided bank account details by Apr 23 will receive the Solidarity Payment through cheques sent to their NRIC-registered addresses in stages, from Apr 30 onwards.



A one-off payout of S$300 will also be given to permanent residents (PRs) aged 21 and above this year who have a Singaporean parent, spouse or child, said MOF.

The S$300 payout will also be given to Long-Term Visit Pass-Plus holders aged 21 and above this year.

Eligible PRs can sign up for the payment at https://go.gov.sg/sppr with their SingPass from now until May 10.

Those who provide their bank account details while signing up can expect to receive the payment directly in their bank account on May 19.

Those who do not provide their bank account details will receive cheques in stages from the end of May.



Long-Term Visit Pass-Plus holders will receive the payout in stages from the end of May and do not need to apply for it.



The Solidarity Budget marks the third support package announced by authorities to help Singapore weather the COVID-19 outbreak.

It followed the Unity Budget in February and the record-breaking S$48 billion Resilience Budget on Mar 26.

Altogether, Singapore will be committing S$59.9 billion, or about 12 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), for this battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.



As of Saturday, the country has confirmed 2,299 COVID-19 cases.

Eight people have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus so far.



