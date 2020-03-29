Daughter of man who died from COVID-19 thanks Singaporeans, healthcare staff

SINGAPORE: The daughter of a Singaporean man who died from COVID-19 has thanked those who extended their condolences to their family, and reminded Singaporeans to be socially responsible.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported that a 70-year-old man died at 12.12pm from complications due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He tested positive for the infection on Mar 2 at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). After developing serious complications, he died after 27 days in the intensive care unit.

He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, the ministry added. The patient's profile matches that of case 109, who was previously identified by his family as Mr Chung Ah Lay.



Writing on Facebook on Sunday, his daughter Ms Ashley Chung said: "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to those fellow Singaporeans, including PM Lee Hsien Loong who extended your condolences to the Chung family.

"We also wish to thank the medical team in SGH for tirelessly looking after my dad."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on Facebook that he had heard about the death, and expressed his "deepest sympathies" to the family.

"Keeping a safe physical distance apart should not mean social isolation. Give your friends and family a call, and continue supporting one another during this period," said Mr Lee.



Ms Chung reminded Singaporeans to be "socially responsible", and said: "Our dad did not travel to affected countries or clusters.

"How he was infected, is still a mystery to my family. Let us remember Daddy Chung by being socially responsible.

"Another loss due to socially irresponsible behaviour can be avoided! Let us do our part!"



Mr Chung had reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 25 and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 27 and Feb 28.

He went to SGH on Feb 29 and was immediately isolated before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 2.

Before he was admitted, he worked at Fish Mart Sakuraya at 154 West Coast Road, but had not served customers or handled food.



Ms Chung wrote: "Our 70-year-old dad had put on a good and ferocious fight, in his combat against this deadly virus.

"Daddy Chung has led a good life. He is always our benevolent father, who has always loved and protected his family with his very best. In spirit, he will always be connected to us, in this generation and the next."



Mr Chung was the third death in Singapore linked to the coronavirus. The first two deaths, reported on Mar 21, were a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.

On Saturday, 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 802.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram